A Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser trailer has leaked online ahead of this weekend's Chapter 2 finale event, and the contents of the brief trailer seem to confirm the fan theories that have been swirling for weeks now. Below you'll find a link to the trailer, but we should stress that spoiler-sensitive players should be wary of watching it. Though it's just a few seconds long, it seems to reveal part of the outcome of the Chapter 2 finale that will happen on December 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO