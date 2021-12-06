ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After four games without a turnover, Teddy Bridgewater had two on SNF

By Jon Heath
 6 days ago
After going four-straight games without a turnover, Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw two interceptions in Sunday’s 22-9 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

Chiefs defensive back Juan Thornhill fooled Bridgewater on the first interception.

“The guy on that first interception had the tight end in man and the tight end was in protection so the guy ended up falling off in the hole,” Bridgewater said on Sunday evening. “I tried looking left but he anticipated the throw and made a play. I wish I could take it back, but I can’t.”

Bridgewater’s second interception wasn’t necessarily a poor decision, but the throw was too low and was tipped at the line, leading to a Daniel Sorenson pick-six.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio pinned the loss on the team overall.

“One [of the interceptions was a tip],” Fangio said. “I am not sure on the other one that he threw and they caught. I am not sure of the story behind that one. I thought Teddy did a lot of good things, we as a team did not do enough.”

Bridgewater is now on pace to have a 10-interception season. That would be an improvement on Drew Lock’s 15 interceptions in 13 games last year. Bridgewater has also topped Lock’s 2020 total of 15 touchdown passes.

So while Bridgewater does not appear to be the long-term solution, Lock isn’t necessarily an upgrade, so the Broncos seem poised to stick with TB for at least the rest of the 2021 season.

