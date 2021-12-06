ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New book from Dr. Lindberg helps leaders hire, fire, build better teams

Great Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

Dr. Nels Lindberg is launching his new book, “The Ultimate Guide to Real-World Hiring And Firing.” This new book aims to help leaders develop an efficient and effective hiring process so the firing process happens less often and when it does, both parties are on the same page. Whether the leader...

www.gbtribune.com

Dave Ramsey
Daily Mail

Fordham University 'fires a white English professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class': Prof sent email after the incident about his 'innocent mistake' and blamed a 'confused brain'

Fordham University reportedly fired a white professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class and then sent an email to the students rambling about his 'innocent mistake.'. Christopher Trogan, 46, was fired from the university on October 25, The Fordham Observer recently reported. The former English...
COLLEGES
