New book from Dr. Lindberg helps leaders hire, fire, build better teams

Brian Scassellati was a 2020-21 AAAS Leshner Fellow working on artificial intelligence. As a professor of computer science, cognitive science, and mechanical engineering at Yale University, Brian Scassellati gets a lot of calls to lead robot demos for kids. The robots he develops provide support for education and therapy and are often specifically focused on diagnosing or treating autism spectrum disorder, so he also gets a fair amount of media interest in his work. However, during his year as a 2020-21 AAAS Leshner Public Engagement Fellow, Scassellati hoped to devote more time to writing a book geared toward the public. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to put most of this on hold to manage his lab and students during the crisis. Yet other opportunities arose to engage with public audiences over the past year.

ENGINEERING ・ 9 DAYS AGO