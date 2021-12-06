Carlos Santana set to shred at the Toyota Center in March 2022

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One of the world’s greatest guitarists—Carlos Santana —is visiting the Tri-Cities next year as part of his Blessings and Miracles tour celebrating his lengthy musical career full of smash hits.

The Toyota Center is the first stop on Santana trip 15-date run around the region starting on March 25, 2022. He’s set to perform a wide array of passionate, fan-favorites from Supernatural to classics from Woodstock.

Joining him on the tour is his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, who will be performing on the drums. The band is also slated to perform songs from the 2021 release Blessings and Miracles.

Carlos Santana got his start performing groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion in San Francisco and has since established himself as a worldwide staple of rock music. He was solidified in rock-and-roll history as a headliner of the 1998 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

From Kennewick, Santana and his band will span parts of the northwest including Boise, ID, and Eugene, OR before three shows in Canada, one in Spokane, WA, and a tour of the midwest.

There are few guitarists in the world with the skill and passion that Carlos Santana brings to the stage, even at 74 years old! Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Carlos’ website (www.santana.com) on December 10.