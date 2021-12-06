ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get Involved in Horse Riding

Cover picture for the articleMany pastimes in the world are loved by a great deal of people. Video gaming is a good example of this, as the number of gamers in the world reaches the billions. In a similar vein, gambling is also a popular activity, but this is one that is dependent on region...

horseandrider.com

BONUS: The Ride- Common Riding Mistakes

In this bonus episode, you get to listen in on a Brad Barkemeyer clinic and learn about common mistakes he sees from non pro riders—plus he gives advice on how to fix those mistakes!. This episode is brought to you by the Equine Network's Horse Week. Join us each week...
WISH-TV

What’s a charley horse and how do I get rid of one?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s an involuntary muscle spasm that typically occurs during exercise, but can also wake you up at night. It’s called a charley horse. In this segment of Health Spotlight Indy Style, I talk about what this painful cramp is all about including what causes it, who’s more susceptible and how to prevent them in the first place.
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

The horse-human bond: Are we getting it right?

Written by by Helen Whitelegg, our Research and Policy Manager Redwings Horse Sanctuary. Horses’ ability to co-operate with humans gives them a unique place in our lives and affections. But what insight do we have into what they think about us? And how can we build a positive bond with an animal whose mind and body are so different from our own?
theplaidhorse.com

How to take a good care of your horse

If you are thinking about getting a horse for yourself or a family member, you need to become familiar with its overall care. Just like any other companion animal, horses require a substantial amount of love and care. So, let’s get started by discussing a typical day of horse ownership and good care.
bestfriends.org

Wild mustang mares and foals make Best Friends their winter rest stop

The Sanctuary is a safe and comfortable spot where mares and foals can rest on their way to new lives. Family road trips can be a lot of fun, but they can also be pretty long — especially for any little ones in tow. Such was the case for four mustang mares and their young foals on their way from Colorado to California. The trip was just a little bit too much for the newborns and their spindly legs to handle in one go. So instead, they made a season-long stop at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary to rest, relax and do some growing up before moving on.
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Is Your Horse Ready to Ride? Mental and Physical Points to Consider before Climbing on Board

Is Your Horse Ready to Ride? Mental and Physical Points to Consider before Climbing on Board. Are you mulling over whether or not your horse is ready to ride? Alongside the physical aspect of skeletal maturity, the mental state of the horse or pony should also be considered before we set about breaking a horse in to ride, drive or for whatever discipline we decide to partake in.
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
BBC

Rescue dog weighing 60kg finds 'wonderful' home

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) and measuring 6ft (1.8m) tall when stood on his hind legs has found a home after almost two years in kennels. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020 in Manchester and, since then, potential adopters have been put off by his size.
carolinasportsman.com

Stranger Buck

I’ve hunted since I was 12. Hunted on and off my whole life except for the years I was in the military deployed. Since being medically retired in 2012 I’ve hunted on family farm land of my in laws for almost 10 years. In that time I’ve taken several beautiful deer. Nothing compared to this one.
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
segmentnext.com

How to Tame a Horse in Myth of Empires

Myth of Empires is a vast game, so you’ll need a horse to ride so you can travel fast around the map. Horses are however not so easy to get, so here is a guide to help you tame and train your first horse and the others as well in Myth of Empires.
theplaidhorse.com

Get up to date with some of the latest news and stories from the horse racing world

If you are a fan of placing bets on sport, then you surely will enjoy finding odds on horse racing. It is one of the ideal sports for betting fans, as there are so many races happening around the world at any one time, that you’ll always be able to find something to bet on. There is a reason that horse racing betting has endured for centuries. Especially now in the modern era, when you can use your smartphone to place a bet on any upcoming event.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Keeneland Announces Catalogue for January Horses of All Ages Sale

(Keeneland / Coady Photography) Keeneland has cataloged 1,516 horses – broodmares and broodmare prospects, yearlings and horses of racing age along with stallions and stallion prospects – for its 2022 January Horses of All Ages Sale, which will present four sessions from Jan. 10-13. The January Sale catalog is available...
ANIMALS
gamepur.com

How to get the dwarven horse in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

If you want to get around a bit more quickly in Skyrim, a horse is the only mount available. While the base game only featured normal horses as mounts, the Dawngaurd DLC included a skeletal horse named Arvak. For those looking for an even cooler horse, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has the mechanical dwarven horse. Here’s how to get the unique mount tied to a quest that is just as fascinating.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaidhorse.com

Thinking of Going to College for Horses? Read This.

Equestrians who aspire to make a career out of horses are confident about one thing: their passion for the animal and the sport. But the path to success as an equine professional can take many forms, and the role of formal education remains much debated. Making a Career out of...
ANIMALS
deltadailynews.com

Cleveland Horse And Buggy Rides To Be Rescheduled

Due to inclement weather and to ensure the safety of the animals and riders, Team Cleveland Main Street postponed the horse and buggy rides that were originally scheduled for 4 pm last Saturday. As soon as another weekend is chosen to hold the event Cleveland Main Street and Delta Daily...
CLEVELAND, MS
news4sanantonio.com

A non-profit is using giggling foxes to promote the cause of saving them

There's now an answer to the song that asks, "What did the fox say?" CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on one rescue group that's using giggling foxes to promote saving them. If you need a laugh, boy do we have one for ya. Dixie the fox making weird, human-like giggling sounds...
ANIMALS
columbiametro.com

Dialing in on Duck Dogs

Robert Chester Ruark was in many senses a miserable excuse for a human being — narcissistic, chauvinistic to an incredible degree, irresponsible, an alcoholic, and someone who absolutely had to be the center of attention no matter what the setting. But mercy me, could the man write. Simply put, no one ever captured the sporting experience in a more telling, insightful fashion than Ruark. His classic tales of “The Old Man and the Boy,” mostly set in neighboring North Carolina, were first published as columns in Field & Stream magazine before being collected in two books, The Old Man and the Boy and The Old Man’s Boy Grows Older. They are among the finest outdoor material ever produced by an American writer.
ANIMALS

