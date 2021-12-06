How to Get Involved in Horse Riding

The Sanctuary is a safe and comfortable spot where mares and foals can rest on their way to new lives. Family road trips can be a lot of fun, but they can also be pretty long — especially for any little ones in tow. Such was the case for four mustang mares and their young foals on their way from Colorado to California. The trip was just a little bit too much for the newborns and their spindly legs to handle in one go. So instead, they made a season-long stop at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary to rest, relax and do some growing up before moving on.

