Javonte Williams didn't disappoint in first NFL start

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to injury, leaving rookie Javonte Williams to make his first NFL start on “Sunday Night Football.”

Williams didn’t disappoint, rushing 23 times for 102 yards. He also hauled in six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 13.

“I was very impressed with Javonte,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said after the game. “He did a great job of executing everything we asked of him tonight whether it was protections, running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield.

“I’m happy that he had a game like he had tonight. We have to do better around him. If he’s making plays like that, we’ve got to do better and all elevate our games as well.”

Unfortunately, Williams’ 178 yards from scrimmage weren’t enough as Denver fell to Kansas City 22-9. It was a huge performance from Williams, but it was tough to celebrate after such a disappointing loss.

“Even though I played good, the locker room is still not happy …. It’s hard to celebrate after a loss, especially to the Chiefs,” Williams said.

Once Gordon returns — perhaps as early as next week — the Broncos will go back to a two-back rotation with Williams and Gordon splitting time. With Gordon scheduled to become a free agent in 2022, Williams will likely become the workhorse back down the road, and if Sunday was any indication, he’ll be up to the task.

