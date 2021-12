Edge Performance VCT plc (the "Company" or "EPVCT plc") The board of EPVCT plc has recently received valid requisition notices from a number of shareholders styling themselves the ShareSoc EPVCT Campaign (formerly the Edge Shareholder Activist Group). The requisition calls for the removal of all of the current Directors of the Company, the appointment of two ShareSoc EPVCT Campaign group representatives as Directors and the realisation of the Company's assets and its discontinuation as a Venture Capital Trust.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO