Illinois State Police announce progress in reducing FOID backlog

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois State Police officials announced that the implementation of a streamlined process for firearm owners identification renewals and the hiring of additional Firearms Eligibility Analyst trainees have made great progress in the processing of FOID renewals.

According to ISP, the FOID renewal backlog reached 138,722 in November 2020 but is currently down to 7,800. They say the ISP Firearms Services Bureau is currently processing FOID renewal applications in 38 calendar days.

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys. We continue to improve our workflow and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction.”

