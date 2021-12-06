ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State Police announce progress in reducing FOID backlog

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois State Police officials announced that the implementation of a streamlined process for firearm owners identification renewals and the hiring of additional Firearms Eligibility Analyst trainees have made great progress in the processing of FOID renewals.

According to ISP, the FOID renewal backlog reached 138,722 in November 2020 but is currently down to 7,800. They say the ISP Firearms Services Bureau is currently processing FOID renewal applications in 38 calendar days.

Illinois House passes new FOID bill, allows fingerprinted gun owners to have automatic renewals

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys. We continue to improve our workflow and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction.”

Brianna Hall
5d ago

Moving out of that state was the best thing we could of done. I now can walk into a store and within 45 minutes I'm walking out with a gun in hand and no foid card required.

glock19forlife
5d ago

my renewal took year and half. they should stop issuing foids in Illinois and be like the other states

HELENA, MT
