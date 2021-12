The Players’ Voice award has three rounds of voting, so it’s far from a done deal. With constantly shifting results, it’s fun to keep tabs on the audience vote at The Game Awards. 2021 has no shortage of potential game-of-the-year contenders vying for the top spot, and if you want to help your favorites — or if you’re just curious to see what other folks are rallying behind — then the Players’ Voice section is worth a look.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO