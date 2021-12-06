ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

George Hirst hopes to be available for Pompey’s match against his former club

 5 days ago
Portsmouth forward George Hirst is hoping to recover from illness in time to face former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Forward Hirst and midfielder Joe Morrell missed the weekend FA Cup defeat to Harrogate due to a sickness bug which has hit Pompey’s squad, but both returned to full training on Monday.

Midfielder Louis Thompson has been ruled out for up to four weeks due to an abdominal strain as boss Danny Cowley’s injury troubles continue.

Striker John Marquis returned to the bench on Saturday after recovering from a tendon issue, but Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Paul Downing, Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid are still out.

Wednesday trio Dennis Adeniran, Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer are hoping to return to action in the Sky Bet League One clash.

Midfielder Adeniran and defender Johnson have missed the last four and five matches respectively due to hamstring injuries, while Palmer has been out for two games through illness.

Defender Dominic Iorfa (hip) and midfielder Sam Hutchinson (Achilles) are still out and on-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson has returned to his parent club after a series of injuries.

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is hoping to make his first start for the club after making his debut off the bench in the recent home draw against Wycombe.

Luke Wilkinson hoping to start for Yeovil against former club Stevenage

Captain Luke Wilkinson is eyeing a return to the starting XI as Yeovil face his former side Stevenage in Saturday evening’s televised FA Cup second-round clash. Darren Sarll hopes to welcome back the 31-year-old defender, who made over 100 appearances for the visitors before joining the Glovers in 2019, after he came on for the final two minutes in their midweek win at Wrexham following illness.
Jack Grealish could return for Man City against former club Aston Villa

Manchester City’s record signing Jack Grealish could return to face former club Aston Villa on Wednesday.The England midfielder, who joined City in a £100million deal in the summer, has missed the Premier League champions’ last three games with a knock sustained on international duty.Team-mate Phil Foden is also hoping to prove his fitness after being sidelined for matches against Paris St Germain and West Ham in the past week.Manager Pep Guardiola said: “In the training sessions, for Jack yesterday was his first minutes with the team. For Phil too.“Today both will be tested to see if they can travel tomorrow...
Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo 'REJECTS new director of football role at Newcastle' because the relegation-threatened club 'could not match his ambition'

Michael Emenalo 'has declined Newcastle's offer to become director of football'. The Nigerian, 56, was the technical director at Chelsea between 2011 and 2017. Emenalo has reportedly turned the Mapgies down as they don't match his vision. The news is a blow to Newcastle, with boss Eddie Howe keen to...
Kane Ferdinand earns Maidenhead a point against his former club Southend

Former Southend midfielder Kane Ferdinand came back to haunt the Blues as his second-half goal ensured Maidenhead took home a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Roots Hall. Chances were few and far between in the first half but the hosts came closest to opening the scoring when James Holden denied Louis Walsh after a superb pass from from Zak Brunt.
Players surpass Ralf Rangnick’s expectations in his first match in charge

Ralf Rangnick says the manner of Manchester United’s performance surpassed his expectations as the interim manager’s reign began with victory against Crystal Palace. The 63-year-old watched Thursday’s frantic 3-2 win against Arsenal from the directors’ box at Old Trafford, where he was on the sidelines for the first time on Sunday as Patrick Vieira’s men came to the north west.
Jude Bellingham under investigation after his 'match-fixing' remarks against referee

Dortmund [Germany], December 5 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is under investigation from the German Football Association (DFB) after his "match-fixing" remarks against referee Felix Zwayer. Zwayer was the referee in the Der Klassiker as Bayern Munich defeated Dortmund 3-2 at Westfalenstadion on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski grabbed the winning...
Josh Charnley reveals former club Wigan Warriors’ actions on his wedding day

Josh Charnley has revealed that he was involved in a hilarious stitch-up by former club Wigan Warriors on his wedding day. The current Warrington Wolves winger tied the knot with his partner last weekend, but former teammate Sam Powell was in his Wigan kit, doing a promotional video at Charnley’s wedding.
Leam Richardson ‘disappointed’ as decisions go against Wigan

Wigan boss Leam Richardson felt his side got the rough end of the ‘big decisions’ from the officials in the 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw against Ipswich at the DW Stadium. The Latics led thanks to a Callum Lang goal midway through the first half when the game’s major flashpoint occurred.
Mark Robinson frustrated by officials as AFC Wimbledon pegged back

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was angry at the officials despite not seeing the late penalty incident that denied his team victory at Wycombe. Robinson insisted the Chairboys should have had Curtis Thompson sent off for a second yellow card during a frantic finish at Adams Park. Wimbledon looked to...
Kyle Wootton nets brace as Notts County coast to Southend win

Kyle Wootton’s double helped Notts County to a 4-1 win against struggling Southend at Meadow Lane. The 25-year-old forward moved into double figures for the season with his two goals, which both came in the second half as the Magpies pulled clear of their opponents. Southend had actually taken...
Elliott Nevitt strike sends Exeter to second defeat in a week

Exeter’s poor week continued with a second home defeat as Elliott Nevitt scored the only goal to give Tranmere a 1-0 League Two win at St James Park. Exeter had not lost on home turf since March, but after Northampton beat them in midweek, Rovers did similar as the Grecians barely created a chance.
