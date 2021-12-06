FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Manchester United... while Swindon welcome Man City, Liverpool draw Shrewsbury at Anfield and Chelsea host Chesterfield
Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to Manchester United in the pick of the FA Cup third round draw which sees the big teams enter the competition.
European champions Chelsea will be hoping to avoid a cupset when they host non-league side Chesterfield - who currently lead the National League table.
Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest hoping to avoid a repeat of their 2018 upset, Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town once again while Manchester City will travel to League Two side Swindon Town.
Another League Two vs Premier League clash sees Port Vale host newly-promoted Brentford, while Tottenham will host League One side Morecambe.
West Ham will host Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds in another standout tie, while Millwall host Crystal Palace in a mouth-watering south London derby.
Sixth tier Kidderminster Harriers, who are the lowest-ranked team in the competition, will host Championship side Reading, while under-fire Everton boss Rafa Benitez will be hoping he is still in charge for their trip to Hull City.
The winner of non-league duo Boreham Wood or St Albans, who face each other for their round two tie tonight, have been granted a home tie against League One AFC Wimbledon.
The other non-league side, Yeovil Town, will be hoping for a cupset against AFC Bournemouth, who are second in the Championship.
But the standout tie is former Liverpool captain Gerrard looking to get a win against old foes Manchester United, in what will be his first trip to Old Trafford as a manager.
The ex-Reds skipper won two out of his three FA Cup ties against the Red Devils, though both were at Anfield.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be concerned about a trip to Championship side Nottingham Forest, which was the third round fixture for the Gunners in 2018.
That match ended in a 4-2 defeat for Arsenal, in what ended up being Arsene Wenger's final FA Cup match as Gunners boss. The iconic French manager won the competition seven times - more than any other manager.
FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW IN FULL
Boreham Wood/St Albans vs AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth
Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
Swansea City vs Southampton
Chelsea vs Chesterfield
Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff vs Preston
Coventry vs Derby County
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
West Brom vs Brighton
Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading
Leicester City vs Watford
Mansfield vs Middlesbrough
Hartlepool vs Blackpool
Hull City vs Everton
Bristol City vs Fulham
Tottenham vs Morecambe
Millwall vs Crystal Palace
Port Vale vs Brentford
Swindon Town vs Manchester City
Wigan vs Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town vs Harrogate Town
Birmingham vs Plymouth
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Sheffield United
Newcastle vs Cambridge United
Barnsley vs Ipswich/Barrow
Peterborough vs Bristol Rovers
West Ham vs Leeds
QPR vs Rotherham
Charlton vs Norwich
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Ties to be played January 7-10
Sportsmail's SAM BLITZ was on the live blog for the FA Cup third round draw
18:58
FA Cup odds
Here are who the bookies are backing for FA Cup glory this season. Will it be one of the usual names or will someone else - like Leicester last season - get a go at Wembley?
FA Cup Outright Odds - by Betfair
Manchester City - 7/2
Chelsea - 6/1
Liverpool - 7/1
Manchester United - 8/1
Arsenal - 14/1
Tottenham - 15/1
Leicester - 21/1
West Ham - 23/1
Aston Villa - 33/1
Leeds - 35/1
Everton - 35/1
Wolves - 41/1
Brighton - 43/1
Crystal Palace - 49/1
Newcastle - 49/1
Southampton - 64/1
Brentford - 79/1
Watford - 99/1
Burnley - 99/1
Norwich - 99/1
Fulham - 109/1
Bournemouth - 129/1
Stoke - 149/1
Barnsley - 159/1
Nottingham Forest - 169/1
Millwall - 189/1
The giant killers
So who are the non-league sides to look out for?
Kidderminster Harriers are the lowest ranked team left in the competition. They play in the sixth tier and beat Halifax Town 2-0 on Sunday.
Chesterfield, who lead the National League, are also in the hat after beating the Class of 92's Salford City yesterday.
Yeovil Town are the other non-league side looking for a killer draw - they beat Stevenage 1-0 in round two over the weekend. Boreham Wood and St Albans City face each other tonight to round off the round two games.
Strangely enough, there was only one round two fixture that needed a replay. Barrow managed to hold Ipswich Town to a goalless draw at Portman Road this weekend.
18:48
The numbers you need to know...
Is your team in the hat? If so, who do you want? Home or away? Premier League team or winnable lower league team? Sell-out crowd or easy street to round four?
Here are all the important numbers?
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Blackpool
8 Brentford
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Bristol City
11 Burnley
12 Cardiff City
13 Chelsea
14 Coventry City
15 Crystal Palace
16 Derby County
17 Everton
18 Fulham
19 Huddersfield Town
20 Hull City
21 Leeds United
22 Leicester City
23 Liverpool
24 Luton Town
25 Manchester City
26 Manchester United
27 Middlesbrough
28 Millwall
29 Newcastle United
30 Norwich City
31 Nottingham Forest
32 Peterborough United
33 Preston North End
34 Queens Park Rangers
36 Sheffield United
37 Southampton
38 Stoke City
39 Swansea City
40 Tottenham Hotspur
41 Watford
42 West Bromwich Albion
43 West Ham United
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Yeovil Town
46 Bristol Rovers
47 Port Vale
49 Hartlepool United
50 AFC Wimbledon
51 Wigan Athletic
52 Leyton Orient
53 Cambridge United
54 Mansfield Town
55 Swindon Town
56 Rotherham United
57 Charlton Athletic
58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59 Kidderminster Harriers
60 Shrewsbury Town
61 Chesterfield
62 Plymouth Argyle
63 Ipswich Town or Barrow
64 Harrogate Town
Comments / 0