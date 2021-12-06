FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Manchester United... while Swindon welcome Man City, Liverpool draw Shrewsbury at Anfield and Chelsea host Chesterfield

Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to Manchester United in the pick of the FA Cup third round draw which sees the big teams enter the competition.

European champions Chelsea will be hoping to avoid a cupset when they host non-league side Chesterfield - who currently lead the National League table.

Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest hoping to avoid a repeat of their 2018 upset, Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town once again while Manchester City will travel to League Two side Swindon Town.

Another League Two vs Premier League clash sees Port Vale host newly-promoted Brentford, while Tottenham will host League One side Morecambe.

West Ham will host Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds in another standout tie, while Millwall host Crystal Palace in a mouth-watering south London derby.

Sixth tier Kidderminster Harriers, who are the lowest-ranked team in the competition, will host Championship side Reading, while under-fire Everton boss Rafa Benitez will be hoping he is still in charge for their trip to Hull City.

The winner of non-league duo Boreham Wood or St Albans, who face each other for their round two tie tonight, have been granted a home tie against League One AFC Wimbledon.

The other non-league side, Yeovil Town, will be hoping for a cupset against AFC Bournemouth, who are second in the Championship.

But the standout tie is former Liverpool captain Gerrard looking to get a win against old foes Manchester United, in what will be his first trip to Old Trafford as a manager.

The ex-Reds skipper won two out of his three FA Cup ties against the Red Devils, though both were at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be concerned about a trip to Championship side Nottingham Forest, which was the third round fixture for the Gunners in 2018.

That match ended in a 4-2 defeat for Arsenal, in what ended up being Arsene Wenger's final FA Cup match as Gunners boss. The iconic French manager won the competition seven times - more than any other manager.

FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW IN FULL

Boreham Wood/St Albans vs AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

Swansea City vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff vs Preston

Coventry vs Derby County

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

West Brom vs Brighton

Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading

Leicester City vs Watford

Mansfield vs Middlesbrough

Hartlepool vs Blackpool

Hull City vs Everton

Bristol City vs Fulham

Tottenham vs Morecambe

Millwall vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Brentford

Swindon Town vs Manchester City

Wigan vs Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town

Birmingham vs Plymouth

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Wolves vs Sheffield United

Newcastle vs Cambridge United

Barnsley vs Ipswich/Barrow

Peterborough vs Bristol Rovers

West Ham vs Leeds

QPR vs Rotherham

Charlton vs Norwich

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Ties to be played January 7-10

FA Cup odds

Here are who the bookies are backing for FA Cup glory this season. Will it be one of the usual names or will someone else - like Leicester last season - get a go at Wembley?

FA Cup Outright Odds - by Betfair

Manchester City - 7/2

Chelsea - 6/1

Liverpool - 7/1

Manchester United - 8/1

Arsenal - 14/1

Tottenham - 15/1

Leicester - 21/1

West Ham - 23/1

Aston Villa - 33/1

Leeds - 35/1

Everton - 35/1

Wolves - 41/1

Brighton - 43/1

Crystal Palace - 49/1

Newcastle - 49/1

Southampton - 64/1

Brentford - 79/1

Watford - 99/1

Burnley - 99/1

Norwich - 99/1

Fulham - 109/1

Bournemouth - 129/1

Stoke - 149/1

Barnsley - 159/1

Nottingham Forest - 169/1

Millwall - 189/1

The giant killers

So who are the non-league sides to look out for?

Kidderminster Harriers are the lowest ranked team left in the competition. They play in the sixth tier and beat Halifax Town 2-0 on Sunday.

Chesterfield, who lead the National League, are also in the hat after beating the Class of 92's Salford City yesterday.

Yeovil Town are the other non-league side looking for a killer draw - they beat Stevenage 1-0 in round two over the weekend. Boreham Wood and St Albans City face each other tonight to round off the round two games.

Strangely enough, there was only one round two fixture that needed a replay. Barrow managed to hold Ipswich Town to a goalless draw at Portman Road this weekend.

18:48

The numbers you need to know...

Is your team in the hat? If so, who do you want? Home or away? Premier League team or winnable lower league team? Sell-out crowd or easy street to round four?

Here are all the important numbers?

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Blackpool

8 Brentford

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Bristol City

11 Burnley

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Coventry City

15 Crystal Palace

16 Derby County

17 Everton

18 Fulham

19 Huddersfield Town

20 Hull City

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Luton Town

25 Manchester City

26 Manchester United

27 Middlesbrough

28 Millwall

29 Newcastle United

30 Norwich City

31 Nottingham Forest

32 Peterborough United

33 Preston North End

34 Queens Park Rangers

36 Sheffield United

37 Southampton

38 Stoke City

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Yeovil Town

46 Bristol Rovers

47 Port Vale

49 Hartlepool United

50 AFC Wimbledon

51 Wigan Athletic

52 Leyton Orient

53 Cambridge United

54 Mansfield Town

55 Swindon Town

56 Rotherham United

57 Charlton Athletic

58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59 Kidderminster Harriers

60 Shrewsbury Town

61 Chesterfield

62 Plymouth Argyle

63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

64 Harrogate Town