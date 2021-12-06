ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Funding news: Cyrus lands $18M and buys startup developing COVID-19 therapeutic; Spare Labs snags $18M for mobility software

By Charlotte Schubert
geekwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news: Seattle-based protein engineering company Cyrus Biotechnology has raised $18 million and acquired Orthogonal Biologics, a spinout from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, which is developing a COVID-19 therapeutic. Combining forces: Cyrus has built up a software-and-screening platform to re-design natural proteins, leveraging tech spun out...

