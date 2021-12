The Clarinda boys basketball team showed well defensively in winning their season opener 46-28 at Nodaway Valley Monday, Nov. 29. Clarinda scored just four points in the first quarter and was even at 17 with the Wolverines at the halftime break. The Cardinals got things going offensively in the second half, using a late third quarter run to lead 31-21 after three. They pulled away late for the final margin. The Wolverines scored just 11 points in the second half.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO