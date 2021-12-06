ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Garcetti launches program to provide teens with paid service jobs

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti kicked off Angeleno Corps, a program to provide 400 young Angelenos from areas highly impacted by COVID-19 with opportunities to earn a paycheck, gain work experience, and serve their city in areas critical to our recovery, today.

“Investing in young people is key to our L.A. comeback,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “With the Angeleno Corps program, we are providing young Angelenos with a path to pursue their career goals — and the opportunity to help their communities recover and thrive.”

The Angeleno Corps is a 10-month, intensive service, support, and education program designed to engage young Angelenos in community recovery efforts in neighborhoods most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All participants will receive a $1,000 monthly stipend for their service. Corps members serve in one of four recovery and equity priority areas: education & child care, health equity and environmental justice, digital equity, and family immigration assistance.

The City of Los Angeles has partnered with 38 community organizations to offer a variety of experiences to program participants. Kedren Community Health Center will host 25 of these corps members who will be providing support on primary care and its mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts.

“Kedren Health welcomes the Angeleno Corps. These young men and women represent the best of Los Angeles and we all should be proud that their first contribution to the workforce will be in providing culturally-responsive and integrated healthcare, community outreach, and engagement services to the most vulnerable communities,” said Dr. John Griffith, President, Kedren Community Health Center Inc. “Thank you Mayor Eric Garcetti for being the City’s greatest vaccination advocate and championing Kedren’s effort to vaccinate as many Angelenos quickly and equitably.”

The Angeleno Corps is funded through the FY 2021-2022 Adopted Budget, the Justice Budget. Through this program, historically disadvantaged communities will receive much-needed opportunities not readily available to them.

Applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, who have experienced housing insecurity, and those enrolled in either of the LACCD campuses were given priority acceptance into the program.

“Kedren Health is proud to once again partner with Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City of Los Angeles in the inaugural launch of the Angeleno Corps,” said Dr. Jerry P. Abraham, Program Director, Kedren Vaccines. “Linkages and partnerships facilitate and promote healthcare access and equity for all. Which is why throughout the COVID 19 pandemic, Kedren has collaborated with over 400 members from CORE, International Medical Corps, Medical Reserve Corps and AmeriCorps, and together we successfully vaccinated over 300,000 people and counting.”

