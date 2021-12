Seniors from the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics are spearheading a project to revitalize a historic school campus in Hazel Green, Kentucky. Craft Academy seniors Blake Orr of Stanton, Jane Zhang of Richmond, Logan Smith of Hindman, Oni Terrado of Elizabethtown, and Wade McGuire of Hindman make up the project leadership team. Hazel Green Academy (HGA) was founded in 1880. Students studied and lived on campus, similar to the Craft Academy. At its peak, the academy was fully accredited by the Kentucky Board of Education and focused on science and mathematics, offering elective classes such as music and Bible studies. The academy closed in 1983.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO