Piepacker has added five Atari titles to its catalog of retro video games. Beginning this week, you possibly can play the PlayStation variations of Pong, Asteroid, Breakout, Centipede and Missile Command on-line with your folks. As with each different sport obtainable by the platform’s catalog, all it’s good to play is Chrome. You should use any controller you might have obtainable to you. A keyboard works too. If you happen to resolve to play with your folks, there’s built-in video chat with assist for augmented actuality masks. It’s also possible to chat over textual content, if anybody is digital camera shy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO