WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. House Democrats released a report that dived into big pharma’s drug-pricing practices. They said prices not only skyrocketed over a few years, but that these pharmaceutical companies need to be held accountable and they want to do that through legislation. Republicans are pushing back on this, saying they don't support the democrat's legislation that would focus on it.

