Should the Supreme Court narrow or eliminate the federal constitutional right to abortion in Dobbs, this will not eliminate the legal and constitutional questions concerning the regulation of abortion, but the terrain will shift. Overruling Roe and Casey in the entirety would remove the constitutional obstacle to state regulation or prohibition of abortion within a state's borders. But questions about the extent to which states may regulate travel across state lines would remain.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO