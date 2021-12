Mark Zuckerberg unveiled that Pac-Man Community is debuting on Facebook Gaming as one of the first games where audiences can play together while spectating. Streamers and creators will be able to livestream their Pac-Man matches, and the audience can take a side and control the movement of Ghosts in the game, chasing after the Pac-Man characters as they gobble up dots. Genvid Technologies developed the game using its cloud-based technology platform in partnership with Bandai Namco.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO