As you would expect for any team that began the season 3-4 — and has now won five consecutive games to put themselves back into the thick of the AFC’s postseason race — a lot of ink (or electrons, as we would say here on the Interwebs) is being devoted to the unusual way the Kansas City Chiefs have recently been taking care of their business: by depending on the team’s defense to win games.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO