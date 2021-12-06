ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comet Leonard appears in morning sky

By Kirk Enstrom
WMUR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — Grab your binoculars and wake up early, and you'll have a chance to see what should be the brightest comet of the year. Comet Leonard, discovered in January by Greg Leonard of the Mount Lemmon Observatory, is visible in the morning sky before sunrise, but...

www.wmur.com

skyandtelescope.org

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) 2021,Nov.11

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) imaged on November 11, 2021, since my previous image a week ago the comet has increased its brightness from magnitude 10 to 9.5 so it is already observable with small telescopes. Regarding morphology, its coma has grown from 9' to 11' in angular size, while the tail has been extended from 16' to 19' in length with a narrower and sharp jet to antisunward direction.
ASTRONOMY
Jamestown Sun

Astro Bob: How to see Comet Leonard at its best

Compared to the splendid appearance of Comet NEOWISE last July, Comet Leonard (C/2021 A1) won't come close, but it may very well become the brightest comet of 2021. By bright, picture a faint blob visible with the naked eye from a dark sky. But with a pair of binoculars or small telescope, this seasonal, celestial gift should prove an attractive and delicate sight for observers with access to the outer suburbs and countryside.
ASTRONOMY
WRAL

Comet Leonard could be one of brightest comets to pass earth

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Comet Leonard could be one of brightest comets to pass earth. Leonard was discovered in January by Astronomer Greg Leonard from the Mount Lemmon Observatory...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

This is your only chance to see newly discovered Comet Leonard

During the early morning hours of January 3, 2021, astronomer Gregory Leonard was scanning through the skies at the Mount Lemmon Infrared Observatory when he saw a smudge with a fuzzy tail. “I saw an object that was definitely real,” Leonard tells Inverse. “It was tracking across four images against...
ASTRONOMY
Quad Cities Onlines

Look up to see bright comet Leonard in December

(CNN) — There is a new comet in town, and December is your only chance to see it in the Northern Hemisphere. Astronomers say that comet Leonard is our best and brightest comet to see in 2021. The comet was first discovered in January by astronomer Greg Leonard. The celestial...
ASTRONOMY
WSAV News 3

WSAV NOW Weather: Comet Leonard becoming visible from Earth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A newly discovered comet will be making its closest pass to the earth and sun mid December 2021. Comet Leonard was discovered by Greg Leonard at the University of Arizona on January 3, 2021 and is named for him. This comet was previously unknown to astronomers because of its orbital shape […]
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
Science
Santa Maria Times

Here’s to Leonard — the comet and the songwriter | Ron Colone

The brightest comet of the year is visible in the sky this month. Its official designation is C/2021 A1, but its common name is Leonard, named after Greg Leonard, the astronomer who discovered it Jan. 3, 2021, exactly one year to the day before it would reach perihelion — the closest point it will get to the sun.
ASTRONOMY
Quad-Cities Times

Popular Astronomy Club photographs recently discovered Comet Leonard

Comet Leonard was discovered in January of 2021 as it approached the inner solar system, according to NASA. Its orbit will bring it past Earth and Venus, then it will loop around the sun in early January. These photographs were taken between 4 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec....
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

Comet C2021 A1 Leonard passing Messier 3

William Optics Fluorostar 132, Qhy268C, UV/IR filter. Good day, I would like to submit my image of Comet C2021 A1 Leonard and Messier 3. The image was taken from Blue Canyon – Nyack Airport little over an hour outside Sacramento California. This is the site for Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society. From my location M3 cleared the horizon at 1:30am and I was able to slew the telescope to it by 2:45. My plan was to shoot 10x360 second exposures tracking the comet and 16x360 second exposures tracking the stars. The 16 exposures tracking the stars turned out easier to process and that’s how I’ve created my image. I started this hobby a year ago and this was my first comet. I’ve spent about 2 weeks planning and testing things from home. The equipment used was: William Optics Fluorostar 132 with 0.72 reducer for 667mm focal length at F5 QHY 268C camera, Mode 1, Gain 59, Offset 20 at -15C Baader UV/IR filter and my EQ6R-Pro mount. I used CometAlignment in Pixinsight to process the data. Thank you for your consideration, Gergo Baldauf.
ASTRONOMY
Kool AM

Maine Skywatchers Will Have A Front Row Seat To See Comet Leonard

Over the last few years, we have had a few really rare celestial occurrences. For example, the Star of Bethlehem from December of 2020. Well, you are only going to have one shot at seeing the Comet Leonard before it disappears forever. Well, technically not forever. But, considering it only comes through our region of space every 80,000 years, it might as well be forever.
ASTRONOMY
Columbia Missourian

How to see Comet Leonard from Columbia

Comet Leonard, a newly discovered comet, will start to be visible Dec. 12. The comet will be within 21 million miles of Earth and will be the closest it’s ever been to the planet. Historically, comets were seen as a sign that something bad was going to happen, said...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

