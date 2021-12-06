Volunteer fatally injured by sheep was recently retired Massachusetts nurse

BOLTON, Mass. — The family of a Massachusetts woman who died after being injured by a sheep at a farm in Bolton are remembering their mother for the work she did to help others.

Kim Taylor, 73, of Wellesley, was a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms.

According to the Bolton police chief, Taylor was caring for livestock at about 9 a.m. Saturday when she was charged by a sheep while alone in a pen.

The sheep repeatedly rammed Taylor and she suffered extensive injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after Bolton police officers and ambulance personnel arrived.

Taylor was transported to Marlborough Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Family Photo

"Our mother, Kim Taylor, was not only a great mother, grandmother and friend but was also a huge animal lover," her family said in a statement Monday. "She found joy in her weekly volunteering at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton. This accident was tragic and we are so very sad."

Taylor's family said she was a nurse for over 30 years and had recently retired from nursing after taking care of patients in the critical care unit at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton. "She was an avid knitter, cook and Red Sox fan. She greeted others while walking her dogs and always found joy on these outdoor walks," her family wrote.

The Bolton Animal Control department is working with the Cultivate Care Farms staff to determine the sheep's future. According to the police chief, all animals at Cultivate Care Farms are comfort animals.

Cultivate Care Farms was scheduled to host its first "Winter Market" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, but it has since been canceled. The event was set to feature live music and local artisan booths.