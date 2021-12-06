ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US officials will boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics over 'genocide' in Xinjiang and 'other human rights abuses'

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lln08_0dFU9hzg00
  • The US on Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
  • This means the president and US officials will not attend, but athletes can participate.
  • The boycott is due to ongoing "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity," the White House said.

The White House on Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" by the Chinese government.

"The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

"US diplomatic or official representation would treat these Games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang — and we simply can't do that," she added.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration had been floating the possibility of a diplomatic boycott.

The boycott, which means the US will not send President Joe Biden or other officials to the Games, is largely symbolic but also amounts to a significant political snub that China warned would lead to retaliation.

"Without being invited, American politicians keep hyping the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is purely wishful thinking and grandstanding," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a news briefing, per the Associated Press. "If the US side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures."

For you

—The Recount (@therecount) December 6, 2021

Biden has made countering China's growing global influence a key foreign policy priority, and his administration has frequently criticized Beijing over human rights abuses. In March, the administration sanctioned China for "genocide" against the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Human rights groups say the Chinese government has forced over a million Uyghur Muslims and other minorities into detention camps in Xinjiang, though China has fervently denied allegations of genocide. China has been accused of engaging in a campaign of forced sterilization against Uyghur Muslims, on top of mass detention.

The US Holocaust Memorial Museum last month released a report that said it's "gravely concerned that the Chinese government may be committing genocide against the Uyghurs."

"The Chinese government is failing in its legal obligation to prevent this crime," the report said. "The seriousness of the assault on the Uyghur population demands the immediate response of the international community to protect the victims."

The Biden administration's boycott of the Games in Beijing will not go as far as the US boycott of the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow over the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan. Neither US athletes nor officials attended the Games that year.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle applauded the Biden administration over the boycott.

For you

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, in a statement said that he welcomed the boycott, calling it a "powerful rebuke of the Chinese Communist Party's campaign of genocide in Xinjiang."

Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a statement commended the administration over the diplomatic boycott and called on other countries to follow the US.

"With the United States now leading by taking a clear stand, I am calling on other countries to join in refusing to send official delegations to the Olympics," Meeks said. "We need to speak with one voice and make clear that silence is not an option when any country, no matter how powerful, grossly undermines universal human rights."

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah echoed the sentiment.

"The Administration is right to refuse diplomatic presence at the Beijing Olympics: America will not turn a blind eye to China's predation, persecution, and genocide," he tweeted on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QadMA_0dFU9hzg00

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes. "'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the US of having "instigated 'colour revolutions'" overseas.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

AP sources: US hostage envoy visited Venezuela this week

A senior U.S. diplomat quietly traveled to Venezuela this week and met with imprisoned Americans in an ongoing effort to secure release of the men the Biden administration believes are being held as bargaining chips by a top U.S. adversary, The Associated Press has learned.Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs and the government's top hostage negotiator, arrived in Caracas on a chartered flight Tuesday evening and returned home Friday in a previously unreported visit.It was the first known face-to-face outreach by a top U.S. official since the Trump administration shuttered the American Embassy in Caracas in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Zhao Lijian
The Independent

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

An independent and unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, doesn't have any government backing or powers to sanction or punish China But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs a largely Muslim ethnic group.Tribunal chair Geoffrey Nice said the group was satisfied that forced birth control and sterilization...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Abuses#Genocide#Beijing Olympics#The White House#Chinese#Team Usa#American#The Associated Press#The Uyghur Muslims
AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Nicaragua switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

Nicaragua inked a deal on Friday switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China in a political coup for Beijing as it seeks to isolate the democratic island it has vowed to one day seize. China's Communist Party leaders claim Taiwan as part of their territory and have vowed to one day take the island, by force if needed.
POLITICS
AFP

US targets Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

The United States placed a Chinese software firm and a North Korean animation studio on its blacklist Friday as it slapped sanctions on officials and entities in eight countries for human rights abuse. The Treasury also accused North Korea's government-run animation firm, SEK Studio, and companies and individuals related to it, of exploiting North Korean workers to earn much-needed foreign exchange and avoid sanctions on the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps

President Joe Biden is looking to close his two-day virtual Summit for Democracy on Friday by shining a spotlight on the importance of election integrity, countering authoritarian regimes and bolstering independent media.On the summit's first day, Biden announced plans for the U.S. to spend up to $424 million around the world to support independent media, anti-corruption work and more. The initiative came as he called on world leaders to work with him to reverse what he called an alarming diminishment of democracy around the globe.“Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked?” Biden said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The AP Interview: General says US troops to remain in Iraq

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Thursday that the United States will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future, and he warned that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias determined to get American forces out.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Pentagon that despite the shift by U.S. forces to a non-combat role in Iraq, they will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State Noting that Iranian-backed militias want all Western...
MILITARY
The Independent

Saudi activist sues 3 former U.S. officials over hacking

Loujain al-Hathloul a prominent Saudi political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in her country, is suing three former U.S. intelligence and military officials she says helped hack her cellphone so a foreign government could spy on her before she was imprisoned and tortured.The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation announced Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court on al-Hathloul's behalf against former U.S. officials Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke, as well as a cybersecurity company called DarkMatter that has contracted with the United Arab Emirates. In the lawsuit, al-Hathloul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

324K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy