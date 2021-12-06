Navajo Nation: 26 new COVID cases, no deaths 2nd day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 26 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe’s totals to 40,123 cases since the pandemic began.

The known death toll remains at 1,551.

Tribal health officials reported 61 cases and no deaths Sunday after having 100 cases and four deaths the day before.

Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health last Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“The recent holiday led to an increase in cases and we have another holiday approaching,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We have to do more and we have to remain diligent. We cannot afford to have another large surge. Our health care system is near crisis status right now, due to the increases in new infections.”

Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.