Premier League

Nottingham Forest reveal plans for swanky upgrades to training base and City Ground as owner Evangelos Marinakis steps up drive for Premier League return

By Toby Miles For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Block by block Nottingham Forest are building their bid for a long-awaited Premier League return, as owner Evangelos Marinakis invests in shiny new upgrades.

The club have revealed designs for a plush two-storey academy building at Wilford Lane, and are optimistic of sealing a 'full and final' go-ahead to demolish the Peter Taylor stand and build a brand new version at the City Ground in the New Year.

Forest have submitted an additional 'sustainable and environmentally friendly travel plan' for the project, which was scheduled to start work last summer before facing planning delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FrAK_0dFU9fEE00
Nottingham Forest have released new plans for their training ground facilities at Wilford Lane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQXaO_0dFU9fEE00
A brand new academy building is set to be constructed, which houses a gym and physio room

The new building at the Nigel Doughty Academy is set to house fourteen changing rooms, three classrooms, gym, physio room, analysis suite, guest lounge and canteen facilities.

Speaking to Forest's website, chairman Nicholas Randall, QC, said: 'This is another important milestone in enhancing the infrastructure of the club by Mr Marinakis, in line with our long-term aspirations.

'In addition to his continued investment in the playing staff, we are very grateful for the owner's continued generosity and his vision for how he wants the football club to evolve.

'We are proud of the club's long history in developing players through the academy and, as evidenced by this investment, it remains integral to the footballing strategy of the club.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B84jo_0dFU9fEE00
Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is continuing to invest heavily in Forest's long-term aims 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYuhP_0dFU9fEE00
The City Ground is set for heavy redevelopment with the Peter Taylor stand set to be rebuilt

Forest are 13th in the Championship on the rise under Steve Cooper after a disastrous start with Chris Houghton at the wheel. The former Swansea boss has steadied the ship with a seven-game unbeaten run, with two wins and five draws.

The club were relegated from the Premier League in 1999 and haven't been back since, as the double European champions spiralled into a chaotic demise including stints down in the third tier.

Marinakis bought Forest in 2017 and promised stability, with ambitions to return to where the club 'belongs' in the Premier League.

The Greek shipping mogul has already pumped £2million into the stadium redevelopment project, with Wilford Lane having seen investment this year in the form of upgrades to it's main pitch.

