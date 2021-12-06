Calls for Service: Police and sheriff logs

Calls for service to the Park City Police Department (PCPD) and the Summit County Sheriff Department (SCSD) for the week of November 29 – December 5.

MONDAY:

SCSD – Deputies took a fraud complaint via phone from a Pinebrook woman who stated that she met a man on a dating app. She was asked by him to invest in some cryptocurrency. She sent three separate payments to invest which totaled $74,000 dollars.

TUESDAY:

PCPD – Criminal Mischief was reported at the Park City Skateboard Park due to the public bathrooms being tagged with graffiti.

SCSD – A woman called from Promontory reporting that someone had stolen a handgun that had been kept in her vehicle while it was being serviced at an auto body shop. Contact was made with the shop manager who stated that no employees were aware that there was a gun in the vehicle when it was being serviced. There is no evidence suggesting that an employee took the gun, and it’s a possibility that the firearm was stolen when the vehicle was parked outside of the shop. Pawnshop databases are being checked for the gun.

WEDNESDAY:

PCPD – A caller notified officers that they heard and saw fireworks in Park Meadows.

THURSDAY:

PCPD – A caller notified officers that they saw and heard people hot-tubbing and loud music Disturbing the Peace in a backyard in Old Town.

FRIDAY:

SCSD – A registration check revealed expired registration as of 2019 and no insurance since 2020 on a vehicle in the Kimball Jct. area. The vehicle was stopped, and contact was made with the driver, a Salt Lake Valley woman in her 30s. She was found to have multiple active felony warrants for theft out of neighboring counties as well as being in possession of multiple items of mail not belonging to her. It was also discovered she had falsely obtained the registration stickers on her license plate. She was taken into custody on multiple charges without incident.

SATURDAY:

PCPD – A caller notified officers that they thought they heard three gunshots in Old Town.

PCPD – Officers responded to a Citizens Assistance of a possible scam regarding an Air BnB on Main St.

PCPD – A caller notified officers that they were concerned about a dog that had been tied up outside of the Starbucks on Park Ave. for more than 30 minutes.

SCSD – A traffic stop was conducted near mile marker 158 on I-80 eastbound for a traffic violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed more than six pounds of marijuana. All three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail. The vehicle was towed.

