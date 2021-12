A pre-filed bill from Republican Rep. Lane Roberts seeks to add greater protections for domestic violence victims and family members. Although it’s expected to change as it works its way through the legislative process, HB 1699 would allow domestic violence victims to testify via video and withhold residential addresses and employment details in open court. It also would allow the service of an ex parte order to constitute service of a legal notice if a full order of protection is granted.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO