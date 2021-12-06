ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Gear: Your Week Starts with These Product Updates

By Gregory Babcock
Gear Patrol
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle understands that — for roughly 15 percent of the population — cilantro takes like soap. Unfortunately for the restaurant chain, cilantro is incorporated into a variety of its dishes. In an effort to reform cilantro's image (or, better put, lean into its controversial reputation),...

www.gearpatrol.com

Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: 5 Things to Know Before Your Thanksgiving Holiday

If you were planning on picking up a new pair of Nike's you (and the store you planned on shopping with) might be out of luck. Revealed yesterday, Nike is sending letters to partner retailers, explaining that — due to issues with the global supply chain — Nike will be canceling product orders that span from holiday 2021 (aka: right now) all the way through summer 2022. In the short term, that means that most secondary retailers (basically, stores that aren't run by Nike itself) won't have any Swoosh on the shelves for the foreseeable future. On top of even more difficult-t0-acquire drops and extra-limited releases, the most cynical industry voices are predicting that this is Nike's incognito way to go full DTC; with secondary retailers cut out for the next six months or more, it will make it easier for Nike to fold its entire retail operation under first-party stores (not counting specific boutiques or "Tier 0" shops). While that's going to make sneaker shopping this holiday season even more perilous, we recommend focusing on the positives. With turkey day in our near future, we're celebrating everything from the announcement of a new Ford Ranger to Todd Snyder's celebration of the New Balance 992. This is Today in Gear.
BMW BLOG

Black Friday Deals for the Gear Head in Your Life

Ahh, Black Friday. The time of year when we, as Americans, are supposed to be thankful for what we have and who we have in our lives, so we spend the time trampling each other for TV deals at Walmart. Come to think of it, Black Friday might be the most American holiday of all. Cynicism aside, Black Friday is actually a good time to snag some great gifts, either for yourself or someone in your life, for great prices.
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now

It's that time of year again. No, we're not talking about the holiday season (though, admittedly, that's exciting stuff as well), it's time for your timeline to be inundated with Spotify's "Wrapped" collections. Basically outlining what a Spotify user has listened to on the platform in the last 365 days, it's a fun and shareable way to show off your most-loved tracks and most-listened to artists, genres, songs and podcasts of the last year. This year, Spotify is adding a few new features to roster, like a "2021: The Movie" gimmick that uses your most-listened songs to score various scenes in a mock movie, an "Audio Aura" that shows colors based on your music's mood and a take on "Two Truth's and a Lie." That said, don't worry if you're not an avid Spotify listener, there's plenty of gear to check up on today. From Hamilton's resurrection of the first-ever digital watch (in collaboration with the latest chapter of The Matrix to the literal Lego furniture for your house, this is Today in Gear.
Gear Patrol

Save 20% on Grovemade's Top-Tier Desk Gear Today Only

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. A cluttered, unsightly desk isn't good for anyone. It can make your work situation more frustrating, less efficient and could even have a negative impact on your overall morale. And while keeping things tidy is certainly something you'll have to manage yourself, you can make it simpler by outfitting your workspace — be that at home or back in the office — with some organizational tools and desktop gear, like the gorgeous offerings from Grovemade. Whether its your desk that needs a bit of sprucing up or that of your family member, friend, or colleague, you can't go wrong with Grovemade's 20-percent Cyber Monday savings.
Gear Patrol

The 18 Best Eyeglass Brands for Men

According to non-profit organization The Vision Council, 75-percent of American adults rely on vision correction — either glasses or contacts — each day. Of these more than 194 million adults, 85-percent choose glasses and 15-percent wear contacts, either exclusively or in tandem with their frames. But expect to see even more of both in years to come, researchers believe. Myopia (aka nearsightedness) impacted 1.4 billion people globally in 2016, The Vision Council reported. That number will likely reach over 5 billion by 2050, but we could get there even sooner, more recent studies suggest. Our hours of daily screen time multiplied exponentially during the pandemic, and overworked, blue light-battered eyes deteriorate.
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best New Style Products of the Year

This story is part of the GP100, our list of the 100 best new products of the year. Read the introduction to the series here, and stay tuned for more lists like it throughout the month. The past year and a half shook up the style space: comfort was the...
MySanAntonio

Stanley’s adventure-ready thermoses and camp gear are 30% off today

Urban Dictionary defines the name “Stanley” as a “guy who follows the rules and breaks the rules. How does he do both? I don’t know.” All I know is that rule-following/breaking sentiment comes through tenfold with Stanley the company. Just in time before the strike of winter’s bone, Amazon is...
Gear Patrol

Vaer's Superb Watches Are Even More Affordable Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Finding worthwhile timepieces on a relatively tight budget can be done but it can be somewhat of a task. Rather than digging around bargain bins or diving into the veritable sea of cheap imposters that have flooded the internet, we'd suggest turning to a tried-and-true trustworthy brand like Vaer for your time-telling style accessories. In fact, the brand's entire catalog of already-budget-friendly timepieces is even more enticing with 20 percent off during the aptly-named Holiday Sale.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Marketing
Gear Patrol

Hide Your Home Gym in Plain Sight with Tempo Move

Having a gym in your living room is useful, but it certainly isn't the most aesthetically pleasing. Well, the Tempo Move bucks that trend. It's sleek, small and hides your home gym in plain sight. Experience full personal training from your phone or TV at a price you cannot beat. With up to six accounts per membership, Tempo offers something for everyone in the family. The downside? It might be hard to make up excuses for skipping your workout when Tempo Move brings the gym to you.
WOWK 13 News

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
Gear Patrol

3 Tips for Buying a Lab-Grown Diamond This Year

Whether you're shopping for someone special on your list or just treating yourself this year, a sparkly piece of jewelry is always a show stopper. Lightbox Jewelry makes lab-grown diamonds that are the perfect way to give a special gift without spending a fortune. The brand uses a patented diamond synthesis technology that allows its scientists to grow diamonds in a lab. The resulting stones share the same chemical makeup as natural diamonds and are identical to the naked eye.
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Savings on Danner Boots, a Fitbit Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. $230 $171 (25% OFF) One of...
Gear Patrol

Right Now You Can Score a Rare Deal on Misen Cookware

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. Misen is on a mission to democratize cookware through great prices and premium materials. The brand is eager to get its affordable cookware to the masses, so it is offering up a 20 percent off sale right now on Amazon. To get the deal, just check the coupon box on the product page and the deal will automatically apply.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
kenosha.com

Boost your productivity with these tips

A leader in the IT industry for nearly three decades, Hoffmann has helped small and large businesses take advantage of technology to better serve their customers and employees. Hoffmann is owner of CMIT Solutions of SE Wisconsin. It’s the week after Thanksgiving, and many of us might be struggling with...
moneytalksnews.com

Bath & Body Works Mix & Match Sale: Buy 3, get 3 free sitewide

Add six items to your cart to see this sitewide discount apply – you'll get the three lowest-priced items for free. (That means if you use this sale to stock up on six 3-wick candles, for instance, it works out at around $13 per candle, which is less than you'd normally pay for a single-wick candle.) Shop Now at Bath & Body Works Tips Shipping adds $5.99 for orders of $10 or more – it adds $9.99 for smaller orders. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Pictured is the Bath & Bodyworks Snowy Peach Berry 3-Wick Candle.
progressivegrocer.com

KeHE's 10 Macro Trends for Retailers to Watch in 2022

To help enhance food retailers’ product selection for next year, trend experts at KeHE Distributors LLC have predicted 10 key trends in its new 2022 Macro Trend Guide. Examining major events in 2021, and determining their potential repercussions for the next year, the team of experts observed rising product innovation, consumer trends and industry shifts to provide the top themes to watch for in 2022.
Gear Patrol

Polestar Just Served Up a Sneak Peak at Their Most Important Car Yet

A couple years ago, Volvo branched out its Polestar division — formerly known for making awesome blue station wagons — into its own performance car brand. Since then, we've seen the Polestar 1, a sleek, plug-in hybrid GT car, and the the Polestar 2, an all-electric fastback sedan. The next car to launch will be the Polestar 3 — one of our most anticipated future electric vehicles. And Polestar just offered up another teaser image of it.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The BMW MX Hybrid SUV Concept Looks Insane... In a Not-Great Way

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them. This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
