Springfield, MA

“A Bed for Every Child” campaign underway, money raised will provide beds for children in need

By Amy Phillips
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For many children across western Massachusetts, having a bed to sleep in is a luxury their families can’t afford.

Freedom Credit Union is partnering with the Pioneer Valley Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Association on “A Bed for Every Child,” a fund drive to help provide beds and bedding for children in need.

In 2011, the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless learned that many public school students were not getting enough sleep because they did not have their own beds. The coalition launched “A Bed for Every Child” to help children get beds, sheets, blankets and pillows.

Donations can be made at any FCU branches through Friday, December 17.

Every $250 donation equals a “Comforts of Home” package that provides sheets, blankets, pillows and oral hygiene kits. Every $350 allows for a “Bed Buddy” package, which provides one child with a complete bed set.

Emergency order issued on hospital staffing, space

With hospitals juggling staffing problems and an increase in patients, state officials on Friday issued a public health emergency order that they say will provide staff flexibility, ensure sufficient acute care capacity, and enable facilities to reopen inpatient capacity in spaces not currently being utilized.
