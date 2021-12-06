ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Up Close With the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Beluga Reflective"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking at the success that Kanye West and have had since first kick starting their partnership in 2015, much of it has been attributed to the popularity of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2. It’s been Ye’s most prolific offering with the Three Stripes, and both parties will soon be...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Flexes Its Wild Side With Leopard Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 90 has become arguably the most popular sneaker donning visible Air-cushioning since debuting 31 years ago. While no longer in the midst of a milestone anniversary celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s design continues to emerge in compelling makeups. Case in point: a women’s-exclusive colorway featuring leopard-like patterns on the profile swooshes.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas YEEZY FOAM RUNNER “MX Sand Grey”

There’s no stopping Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West.” Whether in music or fashion, the 44-year-old has consistently proven that he will be the “last man standing.” On the adidas YEEZY front, the “DONDA”-artist continues to cement his legacy through propositions like the YEEZY FOAM RUNNER “MX Sand Grey” set to release on December 11th.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM "Amber Tint" Release Date Revealed

Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Basketball QNTM has been one of his more popular silhouettes over the last year and a half, and as a result, fans continue to get new colorways. Every month or so, we are made privy to a new offering, and just last week, we reported that the Basketball QNTM would be dropping in an "Amber Tint" color scheme, which is something that certainly got fans excited for the future.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Ochre”

The adidas YEEZY SLIDE might not be as ubiquitous across social media platforms as it was at the height of 2020’s shelter-in-place mandates, but it continues to dominate loungewear rotations everywhere. Before Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – closes out what’s been a rather eventful year, he’s offering the slip-on style in a muted “Ochre” colorway.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Rich Mnisi x adidas Ultra Boost 2022 Official Images

Johannesburg-based designer Rich Mnisi will connect with adidas Originals to release the new Ultra Boost, known as the Ultra Boost 2022. Going over this adidas Ultra Boost 2022, it features Black Primeknit on the upper while various bright and vibrant colors and prints appear on the tongue, panels, and Boost midsole. Next, we have Black on the lace cage, a Blue heel clip, and a primarily Black rubber outsole to finish the look.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Yeezy Boost 350#Beluga#Primeknit#Hypebeast
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater Coming Soon: Official Photos

Over the past few years, Nike has taken a massive step forward when it comes to sneakers that are more environmentally friendly. Every so often, Nike comes through with a brand new model that is entirely made out of recycled materials, and while the results can be polarizing, you have to commend them for trying. Now, it appears as though Nike is looking to do big things with one of their flagship models, the Nike Air Force 1. In fact, this latest Air Force 1 is set to be a giant boot, which makes sense with the Winter upon us.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Yeezy Release Dates

November was a 30-day span of headlines for Ye, the being formerly known as “Kanye West.” On the culture and music side of things, the 44-year-old gifted the internet a handful of memes and soundbites, as well as launched the deluxe version of his 10th studio album, “DONDA.” The adidas Yeezy empire hasn’t been neglected, spawning two of the most refreshing Yeezy boots to date. Apart from a few pairs (including a restock), the remainder of the month is set to be a quiet one for the Three Stripes’ subsidiary. December, however, will see YZY SZN in full-fledge.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Dazzling Blue’ Launching Spring 2022

The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Dazzling Blue’ is one of many new color options of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that will launch in Spring 2022. This adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features the same color blocking as the three pairs that dropped on Black Friday 2016. Having a simple theme, the pair utilizes Black Primeknit across the upper while Dazzling Blue appears on the side stripe that extends to the heel with SPLY-350 branding. Lastly, an enclosed full-length Boost midsole in Black finishes the look.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY BSKTBL KNIT "Slate Blue"

Following a surprise release last month, we now have an official look at the. YEEZY BSKTBL KNIT “Slate Blue” ahead of the wider drop later this month. Coming in the sleek “Slate Blue” colorway, the shoe features a Primeknit upper expressing various tones continued with on the extended sock-like collar. Additional detailing comes in the form of woven laces and gray heel counters that extended down to the midsoles. Elevating the shoe are full-length encapsulated BOOST midsoles paired with matching treaded rubber outsoles.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Blue” Unveiled: Photos

Kanye West's most popular Yeezy sneaker thus far has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Dozens of colorways for this shoe have been released over the years, and even more, are on the horizon. For years, the shoe has had a very distinguished Primeknit upper, although, the shoe is now going to get an update with the CMPCT variation. This new iteration of the sneaker replaces the previous upper with a more sock-like one that is sure to get some sneakerheads curious.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

ASICS Mixes the Shades of Green on This New TARTHER BLAST Colorway

Is home to many a lifestyle running silhouette as is, but in 2021 it grew its family with the debut of the ASICS TARTHER BLAST. Since its inception at the beginning of the year, the model has been released in a bevy of new GR colorways, and now it’s added this new “Smoke Grey/French Blue” iteration to its repertoire.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Wash Cream’ Debuts Spring 2022

The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Wash Cream’ is an upcoming colorway of the Yeezy 700 MNVN that will debut in Spring 2022. Looking closer, this adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN features a Cream hue on the nylon upper while Metallic Silver fills in the 700 branding on the lateral side. Next, Charcoal hits the tongue, laces, and collar. Finishing the look we have a full-length enclosed Boost midsole in Black.
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

JJJJound and Danner Prepare for Winter With This GORE-TEX Lined Hiking Boot Capsule

JJJJound has called on a handful partners for footwear collaborations throughout the course of 2021 such as New Balance, Vans, Dr. Martens and Padmore & Barnes. And to ring in the month of December, the Montreal-based design company is further expanding its arsenal with its second team-up with Danner. To follow up on the two parties’ project from 2020, the brands have cooked up winter-ready variations of Danner’s Feather Light and Mountain Light — two hiking boots that originally made their debut to the market in the 1980s.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Looking Back at Reebok's Hottest Sneaker Collabs from 2021

Sneaker culture and collaborations go hand-in-hand, and as the year draws to a close, 2021 has certainly kept Reebok busy in that realm. Filled with exclusive iterations of their most classic silhouettes, some of the hottest brands have revisited, and in some cases deconstructed, its iconic sneakers creating unique pieces of footwear that are out of the ordinary.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

WITH ADIDAS ORIGINALS

Those who respect the OG icons all have this in common: a profound personal style that mimics their life’s work. Jordan Viray, a graphic design veteran and lifetime collector of backpacks and body art, credits his choice in gear to his Bay Area roots; it was there he witnessed and contributed to the region’s golden age of graffiti, skateboarding, and DJing. The Superstar is an obvious choice for Jordan as it sat at that key intersection where all those cultural movements have collided to form the foundation of street culture as we know it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy