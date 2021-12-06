ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Is This the Best and Worst Camera Gear of 2021?

By Andy Day
Fstoppers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 brought a huge array of excellent gear. Here’s a roundup of the best and worst releases of the year, including a decision for the best stills camera that will take a lot of people by surprise. DPReview’s Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake sit down for...

fstoppers.com

Gadget Flow

GnarLab CaptR wireless GoPro controller tells you your camera status, mode & battery life

Take control of your wireless camera with the GnarLab CaptR wireless GoPro controller. This remote attaches to your handlebar or steering wheel and has GoPro status, mode, and battery life indicators. Minimize video editing time and wasted camera battery life by taking footage of important shots when you ride with the tap of a button. CaptR is battery-powered and has a direct power cable available as an option. Great for vehicles with handlebars, it works on snowmobiles, dirt bikes, bicycles, and more! Even off-road vehicles with steering wheels, like Jeeps and UTVs can attach the CaptR. Quickly mount it without any tools and use the GnarLink app to manage camera connection, multiple camera profiles, and CaptR settings. CaptR is compatible with all GoPro’s from the Hero 3 to the Hero 10, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Moment discounts tons of camera gear for Black Friday

If you’re looking for camera gear or tech accessories this ‘Black Friday,’ Moment is the place to shop. Like every retailer out there, the company is offering several steep discounts today. Below are some of Moment’s best deals:. Rugged Camera Sling 10L – $100 (roughly, $130 CAD) Video conferencing Lighting...
ELECTRONICS
Lifehacker

The Best Winter Running Gear, According to Reddit

In theory, winter running is easy: It’s just normal running with extra layers. But sometimes it’s tough to find exactly what layers you need. Fortunately, a bunch of cold-dwelling redditors have come through with their recommendations to keep you toasty all winter long. Before we get to the specifics, a...
FITNESS
InsideHook

The Best Deals on Bose Gear During Cyber Monday

If you want a little peace and quiet during the holidays, buy headphones. Specifically, buy Bose headphones and earbuds, which will definitely block out all unwanted noise and put you in a better mental health space. Or, you know, just use ’em to listen to non-Christmas music. For Cyber Monday...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Fujifilm#Look And Feel#Dpreview#B H Photo
Fstoppers

Fstoppers

A Look at Some of the Sharpest 85mm Lenses Made

Perhaps no type of lens generates more admiration, envy, and fighting than a wide-aperture 85mm lens. As the classic portrait focal length, such lenses often carry their respective manufacturer's best technology, offering that shallow depth of field and buttery bokeh so many photographers crave. This fantastic video takes a look at seven of the sharpest such lenses out there and which comes out on top.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Affordable Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 AF Zoom Lens

A 24-70mm f/2.8 is the bread and butter lens for a huge range of photographers and filmmakers, offering a wide maximum aperture in tandem with some of the most commonly used focal lengths. Nonetheless, such lenses are rarely cheap. Samyang's 24-70mm f/2.8 AF Zoom bucks that trend, however, making it quite the interesting option for a lot of creatives, and this great video review takes a look at the image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Unlocking the bootloader no longer kills the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s cameras

Shortly after the Galaxy Z Fold 3 landed in the hands of developers on our forums, we learned that Samsung had added yet another roadblock for aftermarket development to the device. XDA Senior Members 白い熊 and ianmacd found that unlocking the device’s bootloader disabled its cameras, preventing them from using all camera-related features. At the time, we weren’t sure why Samsung would go to such lengths to prevent users from modding their own devices, but the company now seems to have backtracked on this implementation.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Fstoppers

How Does This Extreme Zoom Compare to This Extreme Prime Lens?

Zoom lenses have made some remarkable advancements, but that does not mean primes have stagnated in the meantime. Canon's 28-70mm f/2L USM is one of the most impressive zooms in a long time, blurring the line between prime and zoom, while their RF 85mm f/1.2L USM sets the standard for 85mm portrait lenses. So, can the 28-70mm f/2L take the place of the 85mm f/1.2L, or does it still hold a special place all its own?
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is This the Best Lens That Fujifilm Has Ever Made?

In September this year, Fujifilm announced a wide range of new primes, seemingly part of an ongoing effort to update its range of glass with sharper lenses complete with better autofocus and wider apertures. Has Fujifilm produced a better lens than the 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR?. Fujifilm fans were...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Fuji's Workhorse Lens: A Review of the XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR

A 24-70mm f/2.8 is the workhorse lens of choice for a lot of photographers and filmmakers, offering a versatile focal length range and wide maximum aperture. One such lens for Fujifilm shooters is the XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

3 Alternatives to Adobe for Editing Your Images

When it comes to processing your images, Adobe is the standard choice for a lot of photographers, and many creatives go years without even trying other options. However, nowadays, there are a lot of alternatives to Lightroom and Photoshop, and whether you just do not like subscriptions or you are looking for a different way to work with your photos, this helpful video will give you a brief overview of three different options.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

Can This Affordable 85mm Lens Keep Up With Professional Photographers' Demands?

A wide-aperture 85mm lens is always a popular choice for portrait photography, but such lenses can often run well north of $2,000. However, the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 lens promises a classic optic at a much more affordable price, and this excellent video review takes a look at if it can provide the sort of performance and image quality professionals still demand.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

OPPO Retractable Camera wants to fix wobbly phones

Camera bumps have become a point of distinction for smartphones these days rather than just a functional part of the design. A mobile camera’s design is defined and constrained by the sensors and lenses they hold inside, which often results in bulky constructions that jut out from a phone’s body. That, in turn, gives the phone an uneven back that presents certain usability problems. While work continues on shrinking those hardware components, OPPO is presenting an interesting solution that makes at least one of those big cameras move in and out of the body like a ’90s point-and-shoot camera.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

What Programs Handles Canon Raw Files Better: Lightroom or Capture One?

In this series of articles, I'll be comparing Capture One to Lightroom to see which one is the better choice. The articles will focus predominantly on color; however, other points such as contrast and dynamic range will also be covered too. There is a common argument circulating that Capture One...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Crazy camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $29 for Black Friday

Are you as excited about Amazon’s wireless borescope camera Black Friday 2021 deals as we are? If you answered no, we know why. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And ahead of the holidays,...
RETAIL
Fstoppers

A Review of the Successor to the Brilliant Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8

Tamron has had some excellent lenses over the years but nothing quite reached the caliber of their 28-75mm f/2.8 which was extremely well-received. Now, with that previous model discontinued, Tamron has released the new version, but can it keep up the earlier model's legacy?. This is the second time I...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Using a 4K UHD Projector for Cinematography

As all facets of technology take large, confident strides forward, there are many unintended synergies and applications between them. One example of this, which is still relatively new to being viable, is using a projector as a background for photography and videography. Perhaps I'm showing my age, but when I...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How to Trick the Eye While Also Fixing an Obliquely Taken Image

Some discoveries in life are intentional and some are just happy accidents that work out in ways we never anticipated. I rely on the Transform tool in Lightroom to correct lines and perspectives, but I learned that it can completely change the look of an image to add interest and trick the eye of the viewer.
PHOTOGRAPHY
digitalcameraworld.com

The best lenses for Nikon D3500 in 2021

As one of the best beginner’s cameras, the Nikon D3500 really is the best entry-level Nikon body going. It has everything the newcomer would want: multiple shooting modes; full HD movie recording; a useful rear LCD screen; tactile easy-to-reach buttons; and large 24.2MP stills capture. Normally purchased alongside a kit...
ELECTRONICS

