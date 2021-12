Rhode Island is obviously more than well known for its beaches, we are after all, the Ocean State! That said, sometimes the more popular ones can get really crowded. When you’re trying to relax and enjoy the sound of crashing waves and a gorgeous view, you may want a less populated destination. If that is the case, then this short hike in Narragansett that leads to a secret beach might be just what you’re looking for.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO