Pilot program to support pregnant and postpartum families with food deliveries

A regional social service organization will pilot a food delivery program for pregnant and postpartum Athens County families facing food insecurity beginning next month.

“We’re super excited,” said Hocking Athens Perry Community Action Development Director Rose Frech. “We’re going to pilot an initiative that we’ve been really wanting to test for some time and that I think is really needed.”

In a press release last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced $57,500.01 in funding for the project through a grant program of the Ohio Department of Health in partnership with the governor’s Children’s Initiative.

Frech said the pilot program will offer regular food deliveries for food insecure families, with deliveries beginning during pregnancy and continuing with increased frequency “immediately after birth, during that really vulnerable time.”

In addition to food deliveries, the program will also allow HAPCAP to connect families with other needed services, Frech said.

Frech added that the project is especially important in Athens County given high rates of food insecurity.

According to 2019 data from Feeding America , Athens County experiences among the highest rates of food insecurity in the state, with nearly 19% of residents lacking consistent access to food compared to the state rate of 14%.

Frech said the problem of food insecurity is compounded by other issues, such as a high preterm birth rate, demonstrating “a need in the region for this kind of intervention” to support the health of pregnant and postpartum families.

“We know there’s a real connection between food insecurity and health outcomes broadly speaking, and specifically there is a lot of risk for pregnant moms who don’t have access to sufficient quantities of healthy food,” Frech said. “That’s not to mention the health impacts of the stress that goes along with being a pregnant or new mom and not having enough food to feed your family.”

HAPCAP’s project was one of 44 that received a combined total of $5 million through the state’s grant program to support pregnant women and newly parenting families, according to the press release from the governor’s office.

“These resources will provide communities across the state with new funding to begin or expand services to help more babies reach their first birthdays and support healthy parents,” DeWine said in a statement. “We are committed to reducing the unacceptable infant mortality rate in Ohio because all babies deserve a healthy start and an opportunity to grow and develop to their fullest potential.”

The state grant program was designed to improve infant and maternal health outcomes by addressing gaps in services, according to the release. Funded projects support pregnant women and newly parenting families up to 12-months postpartum.

According to the release, as of 2019 in Ohio, for every 1,000 live births, 6.9 infants died before their first birthday. Both Ohio and the nation have a goal to reduce the infant mortality rate to less than six infant deaths per 1,000 live births.

HAPCAP’s program will start small, Frech said, serving a limited number of families likely identified through medical and social service providers — although HAPCAP is still working out the specifics of the program.

“I’d love to open this to all families across the region who are experiencing food insecurity, but in this initial stage it will be much more targeted,” Frech said.

Frech said the pilot should allow HAPCAP to demonstrate the impact of regular access to food on health outcomes for families, which Frech hopes will allow the organization to secure funding needed to continue and expand the program over time.

According to the press release from the governor’s office, all 44 projects funded by the state grant program will begin Jan. 1, providing support to pregnant women and new families in 42 Ohio counties, including Athens County.