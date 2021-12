Square Enix will release its latest Final Fantasy XIV wallpaper through the LINE SNS messaging app on December 8, 2021. The artwork featured for this specific Final Fantasy XIV wallpaper is promotional artwork seen in an issue of Famitsu. It features the main cast of Final Fantasy XIV and the Warrior of Light has he appears in the CGI trailers. Those who are “friends” with the official Final Fantasy XIV LINE account can receive the wallpaper. Previous wallpapers available through the app will no longer be available to obtain once this new wallpaper is available.

