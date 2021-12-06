Keira Knightley nervous about returning to work for first time since pandemic began

[This story contains spoilers for Hawkeye episode four.] The final moments of Black Widow featured a surprise for audiences — and as it turns out, even the writing staff of Hawkeye didn’t know about it at first. In Black Widow’s mid-credits scene, Yelena, the breakout character played by Florence Pugh, was put on the trail of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye, teeing up an appearance in the Renner’s Disney+ show that began with this week’s episode. When Marvel added that scene, the Hawkeye team was already writing Yelena into their show after head writer Jonathan Igla lobbied to include her in the series. One...

