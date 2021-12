In 2016, when it became clear that her mother was about to pass away, Sharon Wright Weeks drove from her home in St George, Utah, to Twin Falls, Idaho, for a final visit on Valentine’s Day. They were able to spend a meaningful day together, and Sharon held her mother’s hand as she took her final breath, but this moment was soon disturbed.“Within 30 seconds the thought popped into my mind that my mother did not see justice for her daughter and granddaughter’s murder,” Ms Weeks, 53, told The Independent. “I was so angry, at myself, for allowing that to...

