Imagine with us: You’re throwing your first holiday cocktail party in what is actually years. You’re not really sure how to socialize again and you start spiraling (welcome to the club!). Then you watch your guests start gravitating to the bar and something changes. Your bestie pours a cup of punch for someone they just met, two acquaintances bond over a shared secret (they’re just here for the food), and a characteristically quiet friend is suddenly regaling a small crowd with stories of holidays past. Look at that: You’re hosting! Listen, we get it. Diving back into the festive spirit feels weird after such a looooong hiatus, which is why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Read on for our favorite cocktail party menus.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO