Calypso coffee

Make the condensed milk custard: In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks and cornstarch together until well combined and pale in color, about 1 minute. In a medium saucepot, whisk the whole milk and condensed milk together until very well combined. Set over medium heat and whisk continually until the mixture comes to a simmer, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Very slowly, whisking the whole time, use a ladle to add the milk mixture little by little to the egg yolks, to temper the eggs. Once all of the milk mixture has been added, add the salt and vanilla paste and mix to combine. Pour the egg-milk mixture back into the saucepot and cook over medium heat, whisking continually, until thick and smooth, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the custard to a stand mixer with the whisk and whip on high speed until completely cooled, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the mascarpone and crème fraîche and whisk on medium speed until combined. Refrigerate for 1 hour or up to overnight to chill.
