ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Five Types Of Toxic Mothers Who Leave Invisible Scars On Their Daughters

By Higher Perspective
higherperspectives.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all scars are visible. Some hide deep inside, to the point where we might not even realize we have them till we suddenly feel their pain. We wonder why we are the way we are, unable to let ourselves be loved, or even unable to love in the capacity that...

www.higherperspectives.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scars#Empathy#Crave
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Estranged daughters mess with Christmas

Dear Amy: I am a widow with three adult daughters, all of whom live close by. My two oldest girls stopped speaking to each other shortly after my husband died eight years ago. There was no big falling-out — just a slow simmering of resentments. My youngest daughter and I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
KIDS
Wave 3

Gabby Petito’s mother, father tweet tributes to daughter on Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nichole Schmidt has described herself as a mom on a mission, following the tragic death of her daughter Gabby Petito. On this Thanksgiving, she tweeted in memory of her daughter, saying she was thankful to have had her in her life. “Gabby will forever remind me...
SOCIETY
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words at a Funeral, Expert Warns

If you're attending a funeral, you're in an emotionally fraught atmosphere. You are likely grieving, or at least supporting others around you who are experiencing deep grief while having to circulate in a social environment. In order to avoid making an already painful situation worse for all involved, there are five words you should never say at a funeral. Read on to find out what not to say—and how to offer comfort instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
powerofpositivity.com

12 Behaviors Reveal Someone Is Keeping a Secret

Whether you’re in a new relationship or have been together for years, you may question your partner’s actions. When someone is keeping a secret, they act differently or strangely. However, these deceptive folks seem to follow a pattern, and it’s not hard to figure out when someone is being dishonest with you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Drunken daughter makes tragedy worse

Dear Amy: My husband died recently after being hit by a car while out on a walk. He left behind two children from two marriages. My stepdaughter, "Belle," is 34. My son "Hank" is 24 and on the autism spectrum. He lives at home and takes classes. Belle is an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy