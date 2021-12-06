Five Types Of Toxic Mothers Who Leave Invisible Scars On Their Daughters

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.

