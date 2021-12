It seems as though nobody can catch a break when it comes to YouTube's copyright rules lately. First, a few seconds of copyrighted music got Ludwig banned from YouTube within the first few days of his exclusive streaming contract. The start of Ludwig's YouTube career continued to go poorly, as he got hit with yet another copyright strike shortly after. Even more recently, a YouTuber Totally Not Mark saw 150 of his videos hit with copyright strikes from Toei Entertainment over reviews of manga and anime (via Kotaku), leading him to post a video railing against YouTube and Toei. And now, PewDiePie is voicing his own issues with YouTube's wildly inconsistent copyright policies, which he has called "backwards."

