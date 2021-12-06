The Christmas Light Display In Idaho That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

There is no better way to bring in the holidays than at a magical and festive Christmas light display. In Lewiston, in the northern part of the state, there is one light display that will make you feel like you are walking straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Winter Spirit is a Christmas light display in Idaho that is jolly, fun, and cheery. This is one holiday event that you are likely to make an annual tradition.

From November until the first week of January, Lewiston comes aglow with holiday spirit at Locomotive Park. This city park is one of the first things you will notice as you drive into this Idaho town and it will instantly bring a smile to your face.

Walking around this Christmas light display is a favorite holiday activity for many families in northern Idaho. It’s amazing to see its progress as more than a decade ago, it began with just 12 decorated trees.

Today, you’ll want to bring your entire family and walk around the park. You’ll see thousands of twinkling lights.

Locomotive Park is home to a steam-powered locomotive, which was the last logging locomotive used by Potlatch Forest Industries. During this enchanting Christmas light display in Idaho, this old locomotive lights up and is a highlight of the show.

However, it isn't the only twinkling light display that will take your breath away. You’ll also want to walk through the beautiful lighted tunnel …

… and just stare at the hundreds of lights on each tree.

Children and adults will love the interactive light displays all around Locomotive Park in Lewiston.

And, if the weather outside is a bit chilly, stand by the large gas fireplace. It is the perfect place to warm up on a cold night.

Even better, admission to Winter Spirit in Lewiston is free. You can visit the Winter Spirit website to learn more about its hours, events, etc. Also, follow its Facebook page for even more updates and information.

