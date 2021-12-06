The Christmas Light Display In Idaho That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie
By Courtnie Erickson
Idaho Only
6 days ago
There is no better way to bring in the holidays than at a magical and festive Christmas light display. In Lewiston, in the northern part of the state, there is one light display that will make you feel like you are walking straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Winter Spirit is a Christmas light display in Idaho that is jolly, fun, and cheery. This is one holiday event that you are likely to make an annual tradition.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Even better, admission to Winter Spirit in Lewiston is free. You can visit the Winter Spirit website to learn more about its hours, events, etc. Also, follow its Facebook page for even more updates and information.
Have you ever visited Winter Spirit in Lewiston? What did you love most about this holiday light show? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!
If you are looking for even more incredible Christmas light displays to visit in the Gem State, here are seven you’ll want to check out.
