Contrast Trim Cashmere-Wool Hoodie

For healthier hair that grows like crazy, we'll try anything, right? I mean, at least I know I will. Last year, when my hair was shedding a ton, I was reading up and trying all the supplements and haircare products in the hopes that I could stop what I thought was a descent into baldness. I have a routine down now that doesn't make my hair shedding as scary as it was, but I still have my moments. I think the cause is a mixture of stress and not getting enough vitamins and minerals (and probably some genetics thrown in).

HAIR CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO