ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

More than 500 toy makers show off their teddy bear creations in Moscow

NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Hello Teddy!" exhibition in...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddy Bear#Moscow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Toy makers show off teddy bear creations at Moscow Exhibition

More than 500 exhibitors are showcasing their bears at the “Hello Teddy!” exhibition in Moscow. The celebration of the classic cuddly toy is now in its 12th year and organisers say there is nothing like it anywhere else. Svetlana Volina, Director of “Hello Teddy!” said: “It is unique because it...
WORLD
The Independent

PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE

Israel's prime minister announced that he would make the first official visit by a sitting premier to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran Naftali Bennett s office said he will be meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties. The UAE visit will be the first by an Israeli prime minister. Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security cooperation over their shared concern over Iran, but formalized ties last year as part of the...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy