ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joel Embiid, Sixers come in ranked 9th in ESPN's NBA Power Rankings

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqNFq_0dFU4zAn00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have certainly had a tough time recently as they continue to get healthy and work to get everybody on the same page, but they still do remain above .500. The team sits at 12-11 and they are beginning to get everybody back in the lineup.

As a new week gets set to begin, the Sixers still have much to figure out–notably the Ben Simmons situation. However, they have a chance to make some moves ahead. They will take on a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets team on Monday for two games before returning home on Thursday to host the Utah Jazz and a big matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

A new week also means a new edition of ESPN’s Power Rankings are out and the Sixers have moved up three spots from 12 as they are now sitting at nine in their rankings:

Philadelphia has dealt with more COVID-19 absences than any team so far this season, including losing superstar center Joel Embiid for nine games. But now Embiid is back, and the 76ers have a chance to build some consistency and momentum as the world continues to wait for a potential Ben Simmons trade to materialize.

The Sixers should have Tobias Harris back on Monday after he missed Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks. That will be a big help to Embiid and Tyrese Maxey out on the offensive end of the floor as they need somebody to match up with the explosive Hornets who scored 130 points on Sunday.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Joel Embiid to Miss Sixers' Final Game of Road Trip vs. Warriors

The Sixers are guaranteed to be shorthanded once again when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. While key players such as Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Danny Green could make their returns as they are questionable for the matchup, Philly's All-Star center Joel Embiid has been ruled out already.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both activated to play for Sixers

The Philadelphia Sixers have announced that Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will both return to the lineup on Saturday night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid has not played in almost a month due to COVID-19. This was a big blow for the Sixers as they have struggled mightily without their superstar big man. Before embiid went down, the Sixers were a top two team in the Eastern Conference early on in the season. Since his departure, the Sixers have not been able to find much success as they are 10-9 on the season. He missed nine games due to COVID-19 and in that time, Philadelphia went 2-7.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Field Level Media

Sixers star C Joel Embiid back after COVID-19 absence

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was back in the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games due to COVID-19 protocols. Embiid tested positive for the virus on Nov. 8 and the 76ers struggled in his absence by losing seven of the nine games. Embiid is averaging...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Power#The Utah Jazz#The Golden State Warriors#Power Rankings#The Atlanta Hawks#Sixers Wire
FanSided

How Joel Embiid’s return to the Sixers impacts Tyrese Maxey

There’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there’s a potential that the Sixers All-Star big man Joel Embiid could return against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the next game against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst from Sixers and Twolves: D’Angelo Russell’s clutch threes, Joel Embiid’s 42 points, Danny Green’s D, and more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 121-120 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: D’Angelo Russell finished with 35 points while making 6 of 10 three-pointers. The Timberwolves point guard also finished with team-highs eight assists and two blocks to go with two steals. Twelve of his point came in the two overtime sessions.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid's Joke Reveals Sixers Center Battled Through Hand Pain vs. Celtics

Joel Embiid never came off the court for medical attention during Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics. However, the Sixers superstar was battling several issues throughout his night full of struggles on the road. For starters, Embiid is coming off of an ugly battle with COVID-19. After testing positive...
NBA
Henry County Daily Herald

Joel Embiid, Sixers roar back to stun Hawks

Joel Embiid hit a jumper with 42.8 seconds remaining to cap a game-ending 7-0 run as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the host Atlanta Hawks 98-96 on Friday. Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Seth Curry added 18 points. Georges Niang contributed 13, Tyrese Maxey had 11 and Danny Green chipped in 10.
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Motivated by Sixers' Playoff Loss in Comeback Win vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers fought hard to earn home-court advantage throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs. When they finally did by reaching the top seed, they were fortunate to face the Washington Wizards, who barely cracked a spot in the playoffs through the play-in tournament in the first round. After downing the...
NBA
inquirer.com

Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid.

BOSTON — It’s no secret that Tyrese Maxey has been one of the 76ers’ early-season MVP candidates. However, the point guard headed into Wednesday’s 88-87 loss to the Boston Celtics two days removed from his worst shooting performance of the season. Maxey scored nine points on 2-for-12 shooting while finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds in Monday’s win against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Muscles Sixers to Victory Over Hornets in Overtime

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets fell in overtime 127-124 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in what was one of the most entertaining games of the season at Spectrum Center. Nick Richards earned another start in place of Mason Plumlee and gave the Hornets a boost early on...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy