Fleece Zip Up Jacket

Sundae School lights up Christmas with a cannabis-inspired “Kushmas” collection consisting of bright and cozy layering pieces. The main focus of the collection is its vivid array of fleece pieces which incorporate tracksuits, pullovers, turtle-neck jackets, vests, and muppet hats dressed in leopard, checkered and flower prints. Standout picks include a brown teddy fleece button-up lined in Smokey The Bear jacquard fabric accents as well as a Black Smoke Chills Fleece with cigarette-box-shaped puffer chest pockets. Graphic-printed dark wash jeans, embroidered corduroy trousers, and a transparent mesh top complete the spirited holiday capsule.
