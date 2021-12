I was appalled when I read that Canyons School District, the school district I attended only a few months ago, was reviewing and considering removal of certain LGBTQ literature from school libraries for promoting sexual content. I graduated from Corner Canyon High School last May. During my sophomore year, I came out as gay. What should have been a moment of breathtaking freedom and relief was, in reality, heartbreaking as I lost friends and experienced discrimination from my classmates. Throughout this whole agonizing process of self-discovery, literature was one of my only respites.

