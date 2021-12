Web browsers have become not only more powerful but also more complicated over the past decade. While this might work in people’s favor as far as features are concerned, it can also work against them when their security and privacy are involved. Threat actors tirelessly look for vulnerabilities to exploit in order to gain access to users’ computers and phones, while browser makers play a never-ending game of cat and mouse to plug up those holes. Mozilla believes it has come up with a longer-lasting solution to this problem and is shipping Firefox version 95 with a new kind of sandbox that could protect users even from bugs that appear on day one of a release.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 HOURS AGO