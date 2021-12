Lincoln Riley’s departure has left quite the wake in Norman, and it is not doing the Sooners any favors on the recruiting trail either. As of Monday morning, six recruits have decommitted from Oklahoma, and all of them leave quite the sting. Brandon Inniss and Malachi Nelson were among the first to go, and they will be just the beginning of a mass exodus in Norman. One of the strengths that Oklahoma has been able to use in recruiting has been its consistency at the head coaching position, it’s been Stoops or Riley since 1999. Now, that is all changing rapidly and players that pledged to be in Crimson and Cream are now left with questions and not a lot of answers. Here is the list of current decommitments from Oklahoma:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO