Dr. Teralyn Sell, psychotherapist and brain health expert, emphasizes why the foods your child eats is important to consider when it comes to brain health, focus and memory. “Including nutrient-dense, high-quality foods in your child’s diet is essential for brain function, cognitive development and even for improved behavior in the classroom,” Dr. Sell said. “Include your child in the selection of food and preparation of food. This will create a fun experience overall and in the kitchen.”

