Could Venezuelan RHP Robert Suarez be an option for the San Diego Padres in the bullpen?. The San Diego Padres will need relief help for the 2022 season. Mark Melancon led all of baseball in saves last year, but the veteran right-hander will likely not return to the Padres. The curveball specialist had a mutual option for the 2022 season at $5-million and chose not to come back at that cost. Melancon will probably get a multiple-year deal on the open market.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO